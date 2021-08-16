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An INDEPENDENT Doctor Could Save Your Life, Says Dr. Singleton
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230 views • August 16, 2021
Finding an independent physician not beholden to a major hospital or corporation could end up saving your life, Dr. Marilyn Singleton tells The New American magazine's Alex Newman in this episode of Conversations That Matter. Dr. Singleton, a lawyer who served as president of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS), noted that healthcare is increasingly being centralized, thanks in part to government policy. This severely impacts the ability of doctors to treat patients as they think best, and the freedom of patients to find doctors who will respect them and do the right thing. However, in this interview, Dr. Singleton tells Americans how they can search for an independent doctor, and she gives doctors ideas about how to remain independent by cutting ties with government.
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