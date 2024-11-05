BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Iranian air defence locked on Israeli F 35's! | Scott Ritter
The Prisoner
The Prisoner
9977 followers
352 views • 6 months ago

Summary Discussion on the failed Israeli airstrike attempts on Iran, advancements in Iranian air defense, and the broader implications for modern warfare.

Highlights

🇮🇷 Iranian air defense successfully detected and countered Israeli attacks.

✈️ Israeli F-35s failed to achieve their objectives against Iran.

📉 High casualty rates for Israeli forces in Lebanon.

📊 Geopolitical shifts as countries reassess their military strategies.

🔍 U.S. military support for Ukraine is dwindling.

🎭 Media narratives struggle to mask the realities of the conflict.

💔 Internal strife within Israel raises concerns about military effectiveness. Key Insights

🛡️ Iran’s Advanced Air Defense: Iran’s sophisticated air defense systems, developed through years of preparation, effectively countered Israeli airstrikes, demonstrating the obsolescence of traditional stealth tactics.

📉 Israeli Military Struggles: Israel’s military is facing unprecedented operational challenges, suffering significant casualties and failing to achieve strategic objectives in Lebanon, revealing vulnerabilities in their approach.

🌍 Geopolitical Repercussions: The inability of Western powers to secure a decisive victory in Ukraine and the Middle East is leading to a reevaluation of military alliances and strategies among global players.

⚠️ Erosion of U.S. Influence: As U.S. military support falters, the perception of American power is diminishing, raising questions about future engagements and alliances.

📣 Media Manipulation: The mainstream media’s narratives are increasingly disconnected from battlefield realities, contributing to public skepticism and diminishing credibility.

🔄 Long-term Strategic Planning: Both Iran and Hezbollah are adopting long-term strategies, indicating a shift in how conflicts are approached, prioritizing sustainability over immediate tactical gains.

💔 Internal Israeli Issues: The Israeli public’s demoralization and discontent within the military highlight a potential crisis in leadership and strategy moving forward.

Scott Ritter's talk, alongside Andrei Martyanov, focused on significant themes in modern warfare, specifically the dynamics of air defense systems and geopolitical power shifts as illustrated by the Israel-Iran confrontation.

Mirrored - Top Strategist


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

scott ritteriranian air defencelocked on israeli f-35s
