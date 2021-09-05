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Disparagers and Satan VS Torchbearers and God - Short
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What Disparagers Say & Satan’s Lies VS What Torchbearers Say & God’s Truth
The following is just a short example form the chart:
*The disparagers believe we can only achieve 99.5% accuracy of reconstructing the Bible from the scraps and partial old manuscripts we have today. They are not sure if we ever had 100% accurate texts in one single codex or scroll.
*The torchbearers believe we have 100% accuracy, because God enabled the torchbearers to have and pass on the true and preserved 100% accurate text from one generation to the next through an unbroken chain-of-custody.
Direct link to download the PDF version of 'Disparagers and Satan VS Torchbearers and God' chart: https://www.thetorchbearerseries.com/pdf-jpg/Disparagers%20and%20Satan%20VS%20Torchbearers%20and%20God.pdf
Direct link to download the JPG version of 'Disparagers and Satan VS Torchbearers and God' chart: https://www.thetorchbearerseries.com/pdf-jpg/Disparagers%20and%20Satan%20VS%20Torchbearers%20and%20God.jpg
An example of what an extreme form of disparaging can lead to is linked below:
Westcott and Hort - Occultists or Christians - You Decide 11x17 (printable 8.5x11 and JPG versions of the following document are also available on the website)
https://www.thetorchbearerseries.com/pdf-jpg/Westcott%20and%20Hort%20-%20Occultists%20or%20Christians%20-%20You%20Decide%2011x17.pdf
See http://www.TheTorchbearerSeries.com for full details and much more information on a large variety of topics. Or see the second lecture video containing this content and more: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2_uM3cLDifk&;list=PL0qwkdBdTcQ9r4QG2XyrqCSDo9l9b0t3Z&index=3
The following is just a short example form the chart:
*The disparagers believe we can only achieve 99.5% accuracy of reconstructing the Bible from the scraps and partial old manuscripts we have today. They are not sure if we ever had 100% accurate texts in one single codex or scroll.
*The torchbearers believe we have 100% accuracy, because God enabled the torchbearers to have and pass on the true and preserved 100% accurate text from one generation to the next through an unbroken chain-of-custody.
Direct link to download the PDF version of 'Disparagers and Satan VS Torchbearers and God' chart: https://www.thetorchbearerseries.com/pdf-jpg/Disparagers%20and%20Satan%20VS%20Torchbearers%20and%20God.pdf
Direct link to download the JPG version of 'Disparagers and Satan VS Torchbearers and God' chart: https://www.thetorchbearerseries.com/pdf-jpg/Disparagers%20and%20Satan%20VS%20Torchbearers%20and%20God.jpg
An example of what an extreme form of disparaging can lead to is linked below:
Westcott and Hort - Occultists or Christians - You Decide 11x17 (printable 8.5x11 and JPG versions of the following document are also available on the website)
https://www.thetorchbearerseries.com/pdf-jpg/Westcott%20and%20Hort%20-%20Occultists%20or%20Christians%20-%20You%20Decide%2011x17.pdf
See http://www.TheTorchbearerSeries.com for full details and much more information on a large variety of topics. Or see the second lecture video containing this content and more: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2_uM3cLDifk&;list=PL0qwkdBdTcQ9r4QG2XyrqCSDo9l9b0t3Z&index=3
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