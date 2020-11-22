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Miles Guo’s broadcasting on November 22, 2020: demons and evils in the world have controlled your money and your right to have guns legally, and they wanted to take down the U.S. and President Trump
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
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4 views • December 07, 2020
郭先生2020年11月22日视频：世界上的所有邪恶力量已经捏住了全世界的钱袋子和枪杆子，它们最后要拿下美国、拿下川普总统；还有无数妖魔鬼怪要出来，但只要你有信仰、相信神力，就无需担心
Miles Guo’s broadcasting on November 22, 2020: demons and evils in the world have controlled your money and your right to have guns legally, and they wanted to take down the U.S. and President Trust as their final fight; there would be many other evils coming out, but as long as you have faith, trust in God, you don’t need to worry
#闫丽梦博士 #班农 #郭文贵 #GTranslators #秘密翻译组 #TAKEDOWNTHECCP #SimultaneousInterpretation #新中国联邦 #TheNewFederalStateOfChina #Whistleblowermovement #CCPliedAmericansdied #WarRoomPandemic #DrYan


秘密翻译组需要各类人才，期待战友的参与
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Keywords
warroomccphongkongcovid19gnewsstevebannonccpviruslimengyangtvmilesguotakedownccpnewfederalstateofchinastandwithhongkongwhisleblowermovementwenguiyanlimenglimenggtranslatorsunrestrictedwarfare
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