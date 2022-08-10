GUEST: JULIE GREEN "A NEW AMERICAN GOVERNMENT THAT SHALL RISE”

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GUEST: JULIE GREEN ”WHAT I HEARD GOD SAY ABOUT THE NEW AMERICAN GOVERNMENT THAT SHALL RISE”
Guest: Julie Green "What I heard God Say About the New American Government That Shall Rise"
Julie Green Ministries exists to transform lives through God’s unconditional love, His Word, and the hope that comes from a personal relationship with Him.
This is Julies website: https://www.jgminternational.org/
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