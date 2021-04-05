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Nanny State Nonsense - Unused Bike Laned: Report from Tiger Mountain (64):
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20 views • April 05, 2021
In this episode of the Report from Tiger Mountain, Richard Wolstencroft continues his series on nanny state nonsense. This time he focuses on bike lanes that are supposed to make the city greener and cleaner, but instead simply force cars to stay on the road longer and push up the amount of pollution.
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