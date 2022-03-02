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DPR fighters Captured a Group of Ukrainian Soldiers in Volnovakha 030222
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211 views • March 02, 2022
DPR fighters captured a group of Ukrainian soldiers in Volnovakha
A large number of servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were captured in Volnovakha.
Only one video filmed by DNR fighters shows at least 17 prisoners.
A large number of servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were captured in Volnovakha.
Only one video filmed by DNR fighters shows at least 17 prisoners.
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