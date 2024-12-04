BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Zakaria Zubeidi, a Freedom Tunnel prisoner
FreePalestineTV
FreePalestineTV
5 views • 4 months ago


Three years have passed since the Freedom Tunnel and the great escape, whose engineer was the prisoner sentenced to life in prison, Mahmoud Al-Arda, from the town of Araba, south of Jenin. We spoke with Uncle Jamal Zubeidi Abu Anton, the uncle of prisoner Zakaria, and he explained to us Zakaria’s loss of his brother Daoud, his cousins ​​Naim and Mohammed, and his son Mohammed after his escape with his comrades from Gilboa prison. Zakaria commented on his son’s martyrdom: It is natural for him to be martyred and to be a resistance fighter; because if he were not, I would have failed in raising him.

Reporting: Obada Tahayne

Filmed: 30/11/2024

Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇

https://FreePalestine.Video

 

Keywords
gazalebanonwest bankramallahal aqsa floud
