MAKE THIS SHERIFF FAMOUS! - Here's the Deal

The problem with all of these idiots in "Law Enforcement" is whether they know it or they don't, they are owned by big pharma, and work directly for them!





Say whatever you like, but that's the truth!

ANY "drugs" that the state don't tax and regulate they CAGE YOU FOR!





Like they have the authority or something.

They have life f*cked up





#Police are nothing more than #OrganizedCrime





original video: OMG! Make THIS Sheriff FAMOUS!

https://youtu.be/-HSS9famj_E





I detest Police because they are corrupt and are never held accountable for their criminal actions, and they are LIARS who cage Americans unlawfully and without cause. Then they wonder why everyone hates them!





Follow me on these other platforms, in case my channel should disappear!





Rumble Channel: Texas Outlaw - https://rumble.com/c/c-1268692





Brighteon Channel: America at War - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/conservativethinker





BitChute Channel: ConservativeThinker - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZXtNxXBJURF4/





Odysee Channel: Outlaw Productions - https://odysee.com/@ConservativeThinkingAmerican:0





UgeTube Channel: Texas Outlaw - https://ugetube.com/@TexasOutlaw503





Bastyon: TexasOutlaw - https://bastyon.com/TexasOutlaw





You can support the channel at: cash-app $TexasOutlaw503

This is as close as I can get to a can by the door ;)

(You would actually be the very FIRST ONE to do so!)