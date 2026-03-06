Confirming footage from Basra, Iraq. Iranian proxies (helping Iran) attacked facilities of the KBR company (one of the structural divisions of Halliburton, which is one of the Pentagon's largest contractors). The Baghdad airport and the "Victoria" base were also attacked again. In Basra, after the "Shahid" attack, it's burning quite fiercely. The US apparently underestimated the fact that their infrastructure in the Middle East is actually quite fragile.

Earlier, it was reported that today in Basra, Iranian proxies also attacked facilities associated with British Petroleum.

Adding:

Trump stated that he has demanded that the American military-industrial complex increase the production of weapons and ammunition by four times.

Yesterday, he said that the US has practically endless reserves. Today, he realized that they're not endless after all.

How much has changed in just one day!