President Trump Newsmax Interview ~Pt II Greg Kelley March 22

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Former President Donald Trump speaks to Newsmax TV's Greg Kelly about the 'gross incompetence' at the southern border he's seeing, his past working relationship with Dr. Fauci and efforts in Operation Warp-speed, plus the chances of him eventually launching his own new social media platform. - via Greg Kelly Reports, weekdays at 7PM ET on Newsmax TV