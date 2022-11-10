Russian Kherson Withdrawal: Trap? Or Necessary Chess Move?

Russia’s Ministry of Defense has announced the withdrawal of Russian forces from Kherson city to the east bank of the Dnieper River.
This was alluded to 3 weeks ago by General Sergey Surovikin and for the purpose of weathering Ukraine’s all-or-nothing offensive while preserving Russian manpower and equipment.
While Russian forces have successfully defended the city until now, even the slightest possibility of Ukrainian forces overwhelming Russian troops on the wrong side of the river would result in a defeat of historic proportions. Russia has now eliminated that possibility.
Meanwhile, Russian forces continue dismantling Ukraine’s national power grid, its air defense network, and what remains of its overstretched forces.
Ukraine fights for today’s headlines, Russia is fighting to win the long war.
References:
The New Atlas - Russian General Surovikin Speaks, Kherson Battle Looms, Drone/Missiles Strikes Continue (October 19, 2022):
https://youtu.be/dH-0e4WA8Pc?t=760
RT - Russia to pull troops out of frontline city of Kherson – MOD:
https://www.rt.com/russia/565869-russia-withdrawal-troops-kherson/
Al Jazeera - Ukrainian official says talk of Russian withdrawal from Kherson is premature (scroll down):
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/liveblog/2022/11/9/ukraine-russia-zelenskyy-says-kyiv-wont-give-ground-in-donetsk
Mikhailo Podolyak (Twitter) - reaction to Russian MOD announcement:
https://twitter.com/Podolyak_M/status/1590379076464041984
Mirrored - The New Atlas
