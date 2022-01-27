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This Pivotal Moment (Este momento Crucial). Documental subtitulado en castellano
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13 views • January 27, 2022
Este momento crucial: por qué los pasaportes de vacunas conducirán a un estado de vigilancia totalitario
El lanzamiento global propuesto de pasaportes de vacunas no tiene nada que ver con su salud.
Los pasaportes de vacunas son un caballo de Troya que se está utilizando...
El lanzamiento global propuesto de pasaportes de vacunas no tiene nada que ver con su salud.
Los pasaportes de vacunas son un caballo de Troya que se está utilizando...
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