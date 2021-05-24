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Dr Wodarg saved us from the swine flu hoax in 2009
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221 views • May 24, 2021
Dr Wodarg, now well known as the plaintiff in a defamation case broght against a factchecker by Dr Reiner Fuellmich, was instrumental in exposing the fraud of the swine flu "pandemic" in 2009. The criminals have since then taken over and brought us the Covid "pandemic", but will they have the last word?
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