Auch den Briten reicht es

So langsam geht den Briten die Geduld aus.
Das Video stammt aus Bexhill on Sea an der Südostküste unweit von Hastings.
Eine weitere "Battle of Hastings".
Um den Ärger zu verstehen, muss man wissen, dass die meisten dieser Zombies, die auftauchen, um ihre Plakate mit "refugees welcome" in die Luft zu halten, dafür bezahlt werden.
Aber vermutlich wäre der Ärger über diese Gestalten auch ohne dieses Wissen erheblich.
