🚨 There's a Thin Line Between Passion and Addiction
Finding Genius Podcast
Published Yesterday

🎙️ https://bit.ly/3qEB0Rf


Ever met someone who dives headfirst into their hobbies or routines, going above and beyond? 🤔


That might be a sign of an addictive personality. Whether it's getting multiple tattoos or hitting the gym religiously, these behaviors can edge towards addiction when they start interfering with major life commitments. 🛑


But here's the kicker: those with addictive tendencies are more prone to falling into harmful habits like drug and alcohol addiction. 🚫 It's like they're constantly chasing that next thrill or high.


Let's be mindful of our habits and passions, ensuring they enrich our lives without crossing into dangerous territory.


💡 Balance is key, folks!

Keywords
addiction recoveryhealthy habitsaddiction treatment

