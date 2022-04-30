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South African TV Star killed by PFIZER POISON injections
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2324 views • April 30, 2022
THE ROBERTS AND MBOYA FAMILY CONFIRM THE PASSING OF NOMAKULA 'KULI' ROBERTS
It is with profound regret and sadness that we confirm the untimely passing of our dear daughter, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt Nomakula 'Kul, Roberts (49).
She sadly passed away late last night (101b February) in Johannesburg.
Affectionately known and loved by her friends, family, and the South African entertainment industry at large, Kuli Roberts was an all-round media personality who was always the life of any gathering.
Her love for family, friends, work and very importantly her community is well known. Kuli leaves behind her two children, her beloved grandchild, her parents and three siblings. We humbly request that you respect our need for privacy, as we go through this difficult period of grieving and healing. We ask that you please keep us in your prayers. The Roberts and Mboya family are deeply thankful for all the countless personal messages of love and support received thus far. These are appreciated. The details of her memorial and funeral will be confirmed in due course. With much love and thanks, the Roberts and Mboya family...
Sent on behalf of the Roberts and Mboya family
PR Contact: Melanie Gla Ramjee TUTONE COMMUNICATIONS Melanie0tMonRcommunicaams com I +2784 682 3457
SOURCES:
https://twstalker.com/WhatSayWeThen/status/1424999460753575936
https://twstalker.com/kuliroberts/status/1424725114256494596
https://t.me/s/covid_vaccine_injuries
https://t.me/s/covid19vaccinevictims
youtu .be/TYt0zL7GCMw

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vaccine deathpfizerkuli roberts
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