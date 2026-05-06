Vertical ring die pellet mill in operation#machine #manufacturing #pelletmill #pelletproductionline

This is the production site of a biomass pellet mill. Let me show you how a complete pelleting production line operates. The loader feeds the pre-treated raw materials into the feeding conveyor, and the belt conveys them at a uniform speed to avoid material blockage and prepare them for subsequent granulation. Straight-walled, large-aperture stainless steel feed hood. The bearing housing is made of one piece of cast steel.The raw materials are fed into a vertical ring die pellet mill and shaped under high pressure. Look! The finished product has firm and uniform granules. Parallel hardened tooth surface, high torque reducer. The particles are conveyed into a cooling chamber, where they become more compact after cooling. This is the automatic lubrication system of the pellet mill. The pressure gauge and display screen on it can monitor the oil pressure and oil supply status in real time, and will sound an alarm if any abnormality occurs. Let's take a look at the control cabinet. It features one-button start or stop and real-time adjustment of production parameters. The cooled granules are then fed into this automatic packaging machine. It accurately measures the weight and automatically packs the granules into bags, eliminating the need for manual weighing and making it extremely efficient. The filled bags are automatically transported to the sewing station, where they are sealed and packaged, resulting in finished bags of products. The packaged granules are clean and neat, ready to be loaded onto trucks and shipped to the customer's site. The entire process is automated, saving labor and worry. Isn't it intuitive? Our pellet mill production line handles everything from raw materials to finished products in one stop, saving you time and effort while remaining reliable. Customization is available to meet your needs. Feel free to contact us for more information! Customization is available to meet your needs. Feel free to contact us for more information! We are producing pellet machine and complete lines already for 20 years. and our key machines are biomass pellet machine, wood pellet mill, wood chipper, wood crusher, wood hammer mill, rotary dryer, pellet cooler and the complete lines. The pellets diameter can be from 4 mm to 30 mm. The output is from several kilograms to several tons per hour. If any interest, feel free to connect us. Mob/WeChat/Whatsapp: +86 15053177578 Email: [email protected]

