You Are In Charge — Not Them

Son of the Republic
No Mas!

They Are Our Employees

All Law Derives From Us


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 6 February 2024

https://rumble.com/v4bqc8z-trump-broke-big-news-yesterday-ep.-2181-02062024.html

