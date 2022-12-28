The FBI is the Tool the Globalists Used to Kill America

It is not just the FBI but the CIA, NSA and the others as well. The Deep State is headed for its own destruction, but they don't care.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
- Bannon's War Room - Royce White: Republicans Have Voted To Hand America’s Sovereignty Awayhttps://rumble.com/v22mh5w-royce-white-republicans-have-voted-to-hand-americas-sovereignty-away.html
https://archives.infowars.com/watch/?video=63ab61e89d512a03f0c511db
For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.