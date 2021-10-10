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Obama Speaking: "Order & Progress Can ONLY Come When Individuals Surrender Their Rights"
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1935 views • October 10, 2021
Obama Speaking @ the UN: "Ordinary men and women are to small minded to govern their own affairs. That order and progress can ONLY come when individuals surrender their rights."
#Obama #UN #UnitedNations #NWO #NewWorldOrder #Agenda21 #Agenda2030 #GlobalistCabal #DeepState #OneWorldGovernment #OneWorldReligion #MilitaryIndustrialComplex #Sovereignty #Constitution #WeThePeople
#TheGreatAwakening #TrustThePlan #Devolution #WWG1WGA #WWG1WGAWorldwide #Worldwide #GodWins #PresidentTrump #CalmBeforeTheStorm #NCSWIC #NothingCanStopWhatIsComing #WeThePeople
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
#Obama #UN #UnitedNations #NWO #NewWorldOrder #Agenda21 #Agenda2030 #GlobalistCabal #DeepState #OneWorldGovernment #OneWorldReligion #MilitaryIndustrialComplex #Sovereignty #Constitution #WeThePeople
#TheGreatAwakening #TrustThePlan #Devolution #WWG1WGA #WWG1WGAWorldwide #Worldwide #GodWins #PresidentTrump #CalmBeforeTheStorm #NCSWIC #NothingCanStopWhatIsComing #WeThePeople
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
Keywords
obamapresident trumpuncontrolnwonew world order1984orwellianwwg1wgaunited nationsagenda 21agenda 2030one world governmentmilitary industrial complexdepopulation agendaone world religionthe great awakeningtrust the plandevolutiongod winstotalitarian dictatorshipslave societyrevelation of the methodncswic
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