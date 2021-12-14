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EntertheStars: Ruptured... The Fractured YOU [13.12.2021]
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91 views • December 14, 2021
- Wow, Casey I can't thank you enough for your insight and enginuity in bringing the darkness to light, I almost have up on YouTube because of all the censorship but then I stumble across with like yours, it's few and far between now but I have to let you know how much this info is helping me through these tough times and helping me understand why, so thank you
- Thanks for hanging in there my friend. So far, our formula to avoid t mination is holding.
6,988 views Streamed live 6 hours ago
EntertheStars
103K subscribers
https://youtu.be/NrjxIFJKRV0
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
- Thanks for hanging in there my friend. So far, our formula to avoid t mination is holding.
6,988 views Streamed live 6 hours ago
EntertheStars
103K subscribers
https://youtu.be/NrjxIFJKRV0
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
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