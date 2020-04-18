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1984 Is Here! "Chop Your Dad's Testicles Off" Network News Tells Kids to Spy on Parents' Covid-19 Opinions
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116 views • April 18, 2020
The Alex Jones Show
Uploaded on April 17 2020
Alex Jones explodes with rage as a network news report teaches kids to spy on their parents for questioning the official narrative of the covid-19 pandemic.
Uploaded on April 17 2020
Alex Jones explodes with rage as a network news report teaches kids to spy on their parents for questioning the official narrative of the covid-19 pandemic.
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