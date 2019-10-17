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Scandal! Bill and Melinda Gates Behind ABC's "The Good Doctor"
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146 views • October 17, 2019
Seth Gordon, a Producer for the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has been exposed as an elite propagandist in his attempt at smearing Alex Jones by portraying him as an irrational conspiracy theorist in ABC's "The Good Doctor". Alex Jones has unearthed the connection between Bill Gates, Jeffrey Epstein as well as the Gates' ties to vaccines which is precisely why they are working overtime to besmirch his name. Watch to discover for yourself the ties between Bill Gates, Big Pharma and their fictional propaganda wing and the underlying depopulation agenda.
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By the way, our Everything Must Go Emergency Sale is now live! Get 70% off Survival Shield X-3 and an additional 50% off other products with free shipping and double Patriot Points!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/?ims=coimo&utm_campaign=everything-must-go-emergency-sale&utm_source=banned.video&utm_medium=Video&utm_content=EMGundervideotext
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