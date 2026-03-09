BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
The Grid They Stole – How Tesla's Free Energy Was Hidden
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
47 views • 1 day ago

John Michael Chambers exposes the greatest theft in modern history—not of money, but of energy itself.


For over a century, we have been told that energy must be paid for. That scarcity is natural. That oil wars, climate hysteria, and rising bills are inevitable. It was all a lie.


Nikola Tesla proved otherwise. He showed how to transmit infinite power wirelessly using the Earth's electromagnetic field. His Wardenclyffe Tower could have powered the planet—cleanly, limitlessly, freely.


Then J.P. Morgan and the banking syndicate stepped in. The moment they realized there would be no meter, they shut it down. They stole Tesla's patents, defamed him, and replaced a world of abundance with an oil-based dystopia built on control.


But the patents were never destroyed. They were classified—hidden under "national security" for decades.


Now, under QFS protocols, over 5,000 classified energy patents are being declassified. The Space Force holds them. Zero-point energy. Quantum resonance drives. Magnetic propulsion. Atmospheric harvesters. These are not theories. They have fueled black budget operations for years.


The new grid is coming. Decentralized. Wireless. Limitless. Utility companies will be nationalized or dismantled. Every home will receive a free upgrade. Solar panels and wind farms are not the future—Tesla towers are.


The sign will be the blackout. The world will be forever altered by what comes back with the light.

NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


nikola teslafree energyspace forcemorganjohn michael chamberswireless powerqfszero-point energyclassified patentswardenclyffemagnetic propulsionnew grid
