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ΠΡΩΤΗ ΦΟΡΑ επίσημη παραδοχή της ύπαρξης ΑΤΙΑ από το Πεντάγωνο!
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43 views • May 06, 2020
Άρθρο με ημερομηνία 28/4/2020 στο USA TODAY φιλοξενεί επίσημο αποχαρακτηρισμό τριών βίντεο με θεάσεις ΑΤΙΑ που είχαν διαρρεύσει στο διαδίκτυο
πηγή:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w-lxPf-tEHo&feature=youtu.be&fbclid=IwAR3yTNLQ7Qra6kisbSpQSu0OPGA-Z8-87ZfJXAj5lN92FLNUnrL2ztV7HV0
FREEDOM OF INFORMATION:
https://www.foia.gov/index.html
https://eternalnowblog.wordpress.com/
πηγή:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w-lxPf-tEHo&feature=youtu.be&fbclid=IwAR3yTNLQ7Qra6kisbSpQSu0OPGA-Z8-87ZfJXAj5lN92FLNUnrL2ztV7HV0
FREEDOM OF INFORMATION:
https://www.foia.gov/index.html
https://eternalnowblog.wordpress.com/
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