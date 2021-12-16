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12/16/2021 Let's Talk America: Dr. Alan Keyes ft. Gary Humble
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41 views • December 16, 2021
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Help Gary Humble's efforts and fine out more at https://tennesseestands.org/
Gary is a resident of Williamson County and the founder and executive director of the Tennessee Stands, a nonprofit working to protect the individual liberty of all Tennesseans through litigation, legislation, and empowering everyday citizens to stand and defend our constitutional integrity.
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Gary spent the first 15 years of his adult life in pastoral leadership. Afterwards, he became very active in the business community including founding an award-winning microbrewery in Texas, once named one of the fastest growing microbreweries in the country. Gary came to Tennessee as the CEO of a family policy nonprofit, bringing a Christian worldview and real-world business experience into the political arena. In 2020, he began Tennessee Stands as a response to the medical tyranny happening across the nation and now fights to hold elected officials accountable to a limited constitutional authority. He is married to his high school sweetheart of over 20 years and has three sons.
Support Let's Talk America by visiting or donating at https://iamtv.us/
Help Gary Humble's efforts and fine out more at https://tennesseestands.org/
Gary is a resident of Williamson County and the founder and executive director of the Tennessee Stands, a nonprofit working to protect the individual liberty of all Tennesseans through litigation, legislation, and empowering everyday citizens to stand and defend our constitutional integrity.
-
Gary spent the first 15 years of his adult life in pastoral leadership. Afterwards, he became very active in the business community including founding an award-winning microbrewery in Texas, once named one of the fastest growing microbreweries in the country. Gary came to Tennessee as the CEO of a family policy nonprofit, bringing a Christian worldview and real-world business experience into the political arena. In 2020, he began Tennessee Stands as a response to the medical tyranny happening across the nation and now fights to hold elected officials accountable to a limited constitutional authority. He is married to his high school sweetheart of over 20 years and has three sons.
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