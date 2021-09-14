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MrTruthBomb: Death of the Deep State Episode 1 'Rockefeller Medicine' (Trailer) [14.09.2021]
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61 views • September 14, 2021
New Series starts 9-17-2021 [17.09.2021]
Lyrics Jefferson Airplane - White Rabbit (Nov 03, 1966):
-------------------------------------------------------
One pill makes you larger
And one pill makes you small,
And the ones that mother gives you
Don't do anything at all.
Go ask Alice
When she's ten feet tall.
And if you go chasing rabbits
And you know you're going to fall,
Tell 'em a hookah smoking caterpillar
Has given you the call.
To Call Alice
When she was just small.
When the men on the chessboard
Get up and tell you where to go
And you've just had some kind of mushroom
And your mind is moving low.
Go ask Alice
I think she'll know.
When logic and proportion
Have fallen sloppy dead,
And the White Knight is talking backwards
And the Red Queen's "off with her head!"
Remember what the dormouse said:
"Feed your head. Feed your head. Feed your head"
--
MrTruthBomb
20453 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xPVcLR3L0w0V/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/mrtruthbomb/
MrTruthBomb does not accept donations.
MrTruthBomb does not do advertising.
MrTruthBomb is not monetised.
Please feel free to download.
MrTruthBomb is on:
UGETube - https://ugetube.com/@mrtruthbomb
Telegram: https://t.me/mrtruthbombchat
BitChute : @MrTruthBomb - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RNSDOWuTTfXW/
Rumble: MRTRUTHBOMB2 - https://rumble.com/user/MrTruthBomb2
Gab: @MrTruthBomb
Odysee: @MrTruthBomb
Anonup: @MrTruthBomb
Parler: @MrTruthBomb
Email: [email protected]
Fair Use Notice: This video contains some copyrighted material whose use has not been authorised by the copyright owners. I believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. If you wish to use this copyrighted material for purposes that go beyond fair use, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner. Fair Use notwithstanding I will immediately comply with any copyright owner who wants their material removed or modified, wants us to link to their web site, or wants me to add their photo.The MrTruthBomb channel is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the channel is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant decisions be it investment or otherwise.
Lyrics Jefferson Airplane - White Rabbit (Nov 03, 1966):
-------------------------------------------------------
One pill makes you larger
And one pill makes you small,
And the ones that mother gives you
Don't do anything at all.
Go ask Alice
When she's ten feet tall.
And if you go chasing rabbits
And you know you're going to fall,
Tell 'em a hookah smoking caterpillar
Has given you the call.
To Call Alice
When she was just small.
When the men on the chessboard
Get up and tell you where to go
And you've just had some kind of mushroom
And your mind is moving low.
Go ask Alice
I think she'll know.
When logic and proportion
Have fallen sloppy dead,
And the White Knight is talking backwards
And the Red Queen's "off with her head!"
Remember what the dormouse said:
"Feed your head. Feed your head. Feed your head"
--
MrTruthBomb
20453 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xPVcLR3L0w0V/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/mrtruthbomb/
MrTruthBomb does not accept donations.
MrTruthBomb does not do advertising.
MrTruthBomb is not monetised.
Please feel free to download.
MrTruthBomb is on:
UGETube - https://ugetube.com/@mrtruthbomb
Telegram: https://t.me/mrtruthbombchat
BitChute : @MrTruthBomb - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RNSDOWuTTfXW/
Rumble: MRTRUTHBOMB2 - https://rumble.com/user/MrTruthBomb2
Gab: @MrTruthBomb
Odysee: @MrTruthBomb
Anonup: @MrTruthBomb
Parler: @MrTruthBomb
Email: [email protected]
Fair Use Notice: This video contains some copyrighted material whose use has not been authorised by the copyright owners. I believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. If you wish to use this copyrighted material for purposes that go beyond fair use, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner. Fair Use notwithstanding I will immediately comply with any copyright owner who wants their material removed or modified, wants us to link to their web site, or wants me to add their photo.The MrTruthBomb channel is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the channel is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant decisions be it investment or otherwise.
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