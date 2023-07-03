DAY 4: FDNY Capt Patterson, Ret. - 9/11: Crime Scene to Courtroom - Exclusive Pre-Release Footage

Welcome to DAY 4 of 8 of the Phase 2 Campaign for the film series 9/11: CrimeScene to Courtroom! Captain Patterson will lay a spellbinding eyewitness

account on the Grand Jury, such as his confrontation with 2 military-type

individuals keeping him and Fire Chief Fox out of the burning Building 7.

Phase 1, WTC Building 7, is “in-the-can” and in post-production, and we’re NOW

MOVING FORWARD with the critical WTC Twin Towers Phase 2 of the Film Series!

Learn more and donate: https://richardgage911.org/day-1-excl... Today we bring

you exclusive pre-release testimony from 9/11 eyewitness and first responder

FDNY Captain Richardson Patterson, Retired. Captain Patterson will be featured

in Phase 1 of the Film Series, (as well as Phase 2 - when we succeed this week

in raising our goal of $54,000 from YOU - our Co-Producers) !! Captain

Patterson was himself rescued from deep within the pile after risking his life

looking for survivors after the explosive destruction of the Twin Towers. He

will also convey the startling and creepy encounter that he and Chief Fox had

with with a strange 'construction worker' who overheard their conversation

about World Trade Center Building 7 being on fire, and who declared “That

building will be coming down about 5pm.” He will also tell them of his

subsequent jaw-dropping experience at WTC 7 encountering 2 military men with

black rifles and khaki uniforms who closed ranks and kept these fire

department officials from investigating a building on fire! There is much more

that he shares in the film. In fact, each of our experts and eye-witnesses

featured in this film series will be just as powerful for the Grand Jury. So

be sure to join us each of the 8 days in this series to see the additional

astonishing content we’ve uncovered for you! This film series shifts the

tectonic plates of the 9/11 Truth Movement, and more critically, in public

awareness. It will be submitted to the U.S. Attorney's office and to a court,

as a Supplement to the original WTC Grand Jury Petition and Evidentiary

Exhibits. This Film Project is a partnership of RichardGage911 and the Lawyers

Committee for 9/11 Inquiry and features Attorney Mick Harrison, the LC911

Litigation Director, and me presenting the most comprehensive explosive WTC

evidence and legal analysis ever assembled. Mick, I, and the team are now

preparing for Phase 2 where we go back to Washington DC with our professional

film crew – the best in the business. (This is where YOU come in!) We are now

inviting each and every one of you to Co-produce Phase 2 of 9/11: Crime Scene

to Courtroom. You may not be able to make a film series with 2-dozen point-by-

point episodes like this one. But Guess What? WE can! Mick and I, who have

earned your trust for our respective areas of 9/11 expertise, are showing up

to do it for you! So, it’s an easy stretch! For me, it started with my deep

resolve about the importance of 9/11 Truth - and giving my resources to a

cause that I believe in wholeheartedly. Will you also contribute what you are

capable of? Learn more and donate: https://richardgage911.org/day-1-excl...

Mick, I , and everyone at LC911, have been stretching ourselves financially

very thin for more than 15 years. But it’s different for each of us. It’s a

matter of finding our own personal giving level, based on our means, and how

inspired we are about our freedom in this country. Where do you draw your line

in the sand? If we all participate, then its painless! And we will raise the

required $54,000 together THIS week! We can all find our place on this giving

ladder! Where is yours? $10? $100? $1000? And now….it’s even easier! We have a

grant! A generous donor who has a passion for this film project has stepped

forward with a Matching Grant to match the first $5,000 raised for C2C for

Phase 2, starting TODAY! Come back for DAY 3 of the campaign to watch the

astonishing and exclusive testimony of the author of the textbook on

firefighting strategies in buildings - Seattle Fire Department Ret. Captain

Raul Angulo - a 38-year firefighter who takes NIST head on! Tomorrow you will

see Seattle Fire Captain, Ret. Captain Raul Angulo exclaim that firefighting

tactics haven’t changed, at all, after the NIST Report claimed that normal

office fires brought down WTC 7. They should have, if NIST was taken

seriously. But don’t wait until tomorrow to show your support. Learn more and

donate: https://richardgage911.org/day-1-excl... This is the time. This is the

film. The world

