DAY 4: FDNY Capt Patterson, Ret. - 9/11: Crime Scene to Courtroom - Exclusive Pre-Release Footage

Welcome to DAY 4 of 8 of the Phase 2 Campaign for the film series 9/11: CrimeScene to Courtroom! Captain Patterson will lay a spellbinding eyewitness
account on the Grand Jury, such as his confrontation with 2 military-type
individuals keeping him and Fire Chief Fox out of the burning Building 7.
Phase 1, WTC Building 7, is “in-the-can” and in post-production, and we’re NOW
MOVING FORWARD with the critical WTC Twin Towers Phase 2 of the Film Series!
Learn more and donate: https://richardgage911.org/day-1-excl... Today we bring
you exclusive pre-release testimony from 9/11 eyewitness and first responder
FDNY Captain Richardson Patterson, Retired. Captain Patterson will be featured
in Phase 1 of the Film Series, (as well as Phase 2 - when we succeed this week
in raising our goal of $54,000 from YOU - our Co-Producers) !! Captain
Patterson was himself rescued from deep within the pile after risking his life
looking for survivors after the explosive destruction of the Twin Towers. He
will also convey the startling and creepy encounter that he and Chief Fox had
with with a strange 'construction worker' who overheard their conversation
about World Trade Center Building 7 being on fire, and who declared “That
building will be coming down about 5pm.” He will also tell them of his
subsequent jaw-dropping experience at WTC 7 encountering 2 military men with
black rifles and khaki uniforms who closed ranks and kept these fire
department officials from investigating a building on fire! There is much more
that he shares in the film. In fact, each of our experts and eye-witnesses
featured in this film series will be just as powerful for the Grand Jury. So
be sure to join us each of the 8 days in this series to see the additional
astonishing content we’ve uncovered for you! This film series shifts the
tectonic plates of the 9/11 Truth Movement, and more critically, in public
awareness. It will be submitted to the U.S. Attorney's office and to a court,
as a Supplement to the original WTC Grand Jury Petition and Evidentiary
Exhibits. This Film Project is a partnership of RichardGage911 and the Lawyers
Committee for 9/11 Inquiry and features Attorney Mick Harrison, the LC911
Litigation Director, and me presenting the most comprehensive explosive WTC
evidence and legal analysis ever assembled. Mick, I, and the team are now
preparing for Phase 2 where we go back to Washington DC with our professional
film crew – the best in the business. (This is where YOU come in!) We are now
inviting each and every one of you to Co-produce Phase 2 of 9/11: Crime Scene
to Courtroom. You may not be able to make a film series with 2-dozen point-by-
point episodes like this one. But Guess What? WE can! Mick and I, who have
earned your trust for our respective areas of 9/11 expertise, are showing up
to do it for you! So, it’s an easy stretch! For me, it started with my deep
resolve about the importance of 9/11 Truth - and giving my resources to a
cause that I believe in wholeheartedly. Will you also contribute what you are
capable of? Learn more and donate: https://richardgage911.org/day-1-excl...
Mick, I , and everyone at LC911, have been stretching ourselves financially
very thin for more than 15 years. But it’s different for each of us. It’s a
matter of finding our own personal giving level, based on our means, and how
inspired we are about our freedom in this country. Where do you draw your line
in the sand? If we all participate, then its painless! And we will raise the
required $54,000 together THIS week! We can all find our place on this giving
ladder! Where is yours? $10? $100? $1000? And now….it’s even easier! We have a
grant! A generous donor who has a passion for this film project has stepped
forward with a Matching Grant to match the first $5,000 raised for C2C for
Phase 2, starting TODAY! Come back for DAY 3 of the campaign to watch the
astonishing and exclusive testimony of the author of the textbook on
firefighting strategies in buildings - Seattle Fire Department Ret. Captain
Raul Angulo - a 38-year firefighter who takes NIST head on! Tomorrow you will
see Seattle Fire Captain, Ret. Captain Raul Angulo exclaim that firefighting
tactics haven’t changed, at all, after the NIST Report claimed that normal
office fires brought down WTC 7. They should have, if NIST was taken
seriously. But don’t wait until tomorrow to show your support. Learn more and
donate: https://richardgage911.org/day-1-excl... This is the time. This is the
film. The world
