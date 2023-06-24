Our Lady of Akita's Message to Sister Agnes Sasagawa on God's Wrath

Quo VadisJun 23, 2023

Our Lady's message to the visionary: Pray the rosary prayer a lot. I am still able to save you from the punishment to come

Agnes Sasagawa, a nun who received messages from Our Lady of Akita in Japan, approved by the Catholic Church, after 46 years since the last message at the end of last year, received a significant message from her guardian angel and was told to convey it to the world.

Sprinkle yourself with ashes and pray the penitential rosary every day.

And you (he speaks personally to Sister Sasagawa) must become like a child and make a sacrifice every day, the guardian angel told her.

Just one month after this message, the world was gripped by panic over the virus that isolated the entire world.

Did we listen?

We didn't, we continued our lives of sin as if nothing had happened.

What does the penitential rosary mean?

A rosary that cries out for God's mercy, a rosary of repentance!

Considering the many events that alarm our hearts, it may be good to repeat these messages of Our Lady to the world, who warned for years that the world and the Church are on the edge of the abyss, and that desolation unseen since the time of Noah will reign.

The place of Akita in the north of Japan became famous in the world in the mid-seventies of the last century for the statue of the Mother of God who cries human tears and pours human blood.

In the period from June 28 to July 29, 1973, the right palm of the statue of Our Lady bled, and in the period from January 4, 1975 to September 15, 1981, the statue of Our Lady in Akita shed tears 101 times.

During that period, Our Lady appeared to the Japanese nun Agnes Sasagawa to whom she gave messages for the world, which she was supposed to spread at her request.

It is about messages that refer to humanity and the church, about the evil that has crept into every pore of society and the church, about a warning, but also about the great grace that should be accepted from heaven from God the Father.

During the last revelation in 1973, Our Lady healed the sick nun and she recovered from a serious illness, but she also received stigmata; the wounds of Christ.

In August 1973, during the second apparition, Sister Agnes was told: "Many people in the world insult the Lord.

I want souls to comfort him and lessen the wrath of the heavenly Father. . .

In order for the world to know His wrath, the heavenly Father is preparing to inflict great punishment on all mankind.

I have intervened with my Son so many times to silence the anger of the Father.

I prevented the punishment from coming by showing him the sufferings of the Son on the cross, His precious blood and dear souls who comfort him by forming a group of victim souls.

Prayer, penance and courageous sacrifices can soften the wrath of the Father.

In 1973, on October 13, Sister Agnes received a last message from Our Lady very similar to the third secret of Fatima, and this was confirmed by Cardinal Ratzinger, who said that this last message from Akita was essentially the same as the third message that Our Lady said in Fatima. Cardinal Ratzinger was then the head of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith.

In this message, the Virgin Mary told Sister Agnes: Our Lady's message to the seers

"My dear daughter, listen carefully to what I have to say. You will inform your superior.

As I told you, if people do not repent and become better, the Father will inflict a terrible punishment on all mankind. It will be a punishment greater than the flood, such as has never been seen before.

Fire will fall from the sky and will destroy a large part of humanity. . . good and evil, sparing neither priests nor believers.

The survivors will be so devastated that they will envy the dead.

The only weapon you will have left will be the rosary and the sign my Son will leave.

Recite the prayer of the rosary every day. With the rosary, pray for the pope, bishops and priests.

The work of the Devil will penetrate even into the Church in such a way that cardinals will oppose cardinals and bishops will be against other bishops.

Priests who honor me will be despised and their brothers will oppose them. . . churches and altars will be desolate; The church will be full of those who accept compromises and the demon will pressure many priests and consecrated souls to leave the service of God.

The demon will be especially relentless against souls dedicated to God.

The thought of losing so many souls is the cause of my sorrow.

If the sins become more numerous and heavier, there will be no more forgiveness for them.

Be brave, tell your superior.

He will know how to encourage each of you to pray and perform works of satisfaction.

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FiaAegsyBQI