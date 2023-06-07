Mark Wahlberg has set out on a mission to transform Las Vegas into a thriving hub known as 'Hollywood 2.0' by creating an impressive 10,000 job opportunities. Alongside his brothers Chef Paul and Donnie Wahlberg, he gained worldwide recognition for establishing the renowned restaurant chain Wahlburgers. The trio recently marked a significant milestone with the grand opening of their second Las Vegas branch situated on the famous Strip. Through their ambitious venture, they aim to not only contribute to the city's culinary landscape but also bolster its economy by generating a substantial number of employment opportunities. With their collective vision and entrepreneurial spirit, the Wahlberg brothers are making a significant impact on Las Vegas's business and entertainment scene. A parallel economy refers to an unofficial or clandestine economic system that operates alongside the formal or official economy of a country. It typically involves economic activities that are not accounted for or regulated by the government, such as unregistered businesses, cash transactions, and underground markets. Parallel economies often arise due to various factors, including high taxation, excessive regulation, corruption, or limited access to formal economic opportunities. Participants in the parallel economy may seek to avoid taxes, bypass regulations, or find alternative means of survival. While parallel economies can provide certain advantages, such as flexibility and lower costs, they can also lead to negative consequences like reduced government revenue, inequality, and weakened institutional frameworks. Following his family's relocation from California to Nevada, the 51-year-old actor, Mark Wahlberg, remains committed to his vision of transforming Las Vegas into a thriving center for the film and television industry, earning it the moniker "Hollywood 2.0." In an interview with FOX Business, Wahlberg reiterated his determination to bolster the entertainment sector in Sin City, aiming to provide numerous lucrative job opportunities. He expressed his ambition to create an impressive 10,000 jobs through the establishment of a cutting-edge studio. Wahlberg's relocation has already benefited his close associates, who have experienced improved lifestyles and affordability, transitioning from struggling three-bedroom rentals to spacious six-bedroom homes in gated communities. Alongside his successful acting career, Wahlberg owns several businesses, including Closest to the Hole Productions, which has produced acclaimed HBO series such as "Entourage," "Boardwalk Empire," "How to Make It in America," "Ballers," and "McMillions."

