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Global Alert News - #281 - Dane Wigington
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132 views • December 28, 2020
GeoEngineeringWatch.org - One hour weekly broadcast for Saturday Dec. 26, 2020.
Dane talks of the synergistic toxicity in our bodies from the air, water, food and land. Plus, the CV19 pandemic and DNA changing vaccines. News reports more vaccines will be needed while more nurses are refusing the vaccines. More on nano particle lung injuries.
Dane talks of the synergistic toxicity in our bodies from the air, water, food and land. Plus, the CV19 pandemic and DNA changing vaccines. News reports more vaccines will be needed while more nurses are refusing the vaccines. More on nano particle lung injuries.
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