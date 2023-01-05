Tucker: McCarthy's Team Using Fear Tactics Calling Those Who Oppose Him 'Terrorists'

Tucker Carlson on Dan Crenshaw's "terrorists" comment: "Over the past few years pretty much every part of the war on terror has been turned against the domestic political enemies of the neocons. What you just saw is the snarling face of the donor class."

Tucker Carlson slams RINO Dan Crenshaw for calling 20 GOP patriots “terrorists” for not voting for McCarthy.

“Yet today, Congressman Dan Crenshaw of Texas, a surrogate for Kevin McCarthy, did in fact, he did what neocons always do. He labeled anyone he doesn’t like a terrorist,” Carlson said during his show Wednesday night.

“Dan Crenshaw went all the way, as neocons always do. He proceeded to go to CNN to call his political opponents enemies of the state looking for a little Soviet-style politics.”

“You may like Kevin McCarthy or not. Both are allowed. But no matter how you feel, you have to acknowledge, if you’re being honest that people who don’t like Kevin McCarthy have a reason for that. They have real concerns, real issues. But you’ll notice that Dan Crenshaw didn’t address any of those. None of them. Instead, he impugned their motives, their character, their intelligence, their moral standing,” Tucker continued.”



Source: https://twitter.com/i/status/1610810708421218305