We're Getting One Side- The Traitorous Press, Stockholm Syndrome, and the Fall of Democracy

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https://gnews.org/articles/t53494551
Summary：The press is supposed to be in a constant posture of skepticism, fierce criticism, fierce skepticism, but that is gone now. And its in the role has been reversed, where theyre supposed to be speaking truth to power, but they are defending power to people who challenge it. You know democracies is only function where theres a free flow of information and where the best of governing policies rise to the top in the marketplace of ideas. It was a war on the poor, it was a war on people of color. It was war on, you know, on all of our values, who wishes one guy, an unelected technocrat whos been there for 50 years never been an election, they tell you the only way to survive for you and your children is by complete obedience to these, you know, these authorities and the people who are being locked up and abused, become grateful in their captors, and they come to see anybody who interferes or criticize their captors as a dangerous person