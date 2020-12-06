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President Trump lists the FACTS on his historic 2020 Election Win
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77 views • December 06, 2020
President Trump in Valdosta, Georgia, on Saturday to campaign for Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in the lead-up to the runoffs in January, and to expose the widespread Democrat election fraud in the state and other battlegrounds like Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Nevada.
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The Same Organized Fraud That Took Place in Michigan Took Place In Georgia on Election Night – Republicans Were Removed from the Counting Area and then Massive Spike in Biden Only Votes is Recorded
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/thing-happened-michigan-happened-georgia-election-night-republicans-removed-counting-area-massive-ballot-drop-biden-votes/
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There were 258,000 people watching President Trump during most of the rally.
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The Same Organized Fraud That Took Place in Michigan Took Place In Georgia on Election Night – Republicans Were Removed from the Counting Area and then Massive Spike in Biden Only Votes is Recorded
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/thing-happened-michigan-happened-georgia-election-night-republicans-removed-counting-area-massive-ballot-drop-biden-votes/
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There were 258,000 people watching President Trump during most of the rally.
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