© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
4) 5G UN SERBIAN | Члан особља УН-а: 5Г је рат против човјечности
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
36 views • November 24, 2020
Recorded in May 2018, UN Vienna International Center staff meeting.
Published on my youtube channel 'Clarity with Claire Edwards' at march 25, 2019: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lNZOtrAzJzg
| https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ni2NS3iCbWA
Article:
UN Staff Member: 5G Is War on Humanity | January 4, 2019 | Claire Edwards: https://takebackyourpower.net/un-staff-member-5g-is-war-on-humanity/
IMPORTANT UPDATE:
Claire Edwards, co-founder of the Stop 5G Appeal on Earth and Space withdraws her name as a signatory and ends her association with Arthur Firstenberg because of failures of ethical conduct and lack of neutrality. This is a compilation of 3 texts recovered from bi-translated documents, which is why the pagination does not make sense: https://weebly.com/uploads/1/2/3/3/123313372/press_release-5g-appeal_cut-merged.pdf
Video about the event by '5g awareness' channel on jan 19, 2020: Is the Stop5G Movement Being Hijacked? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4JuiJtwH_uo | (mirrors) https://www.bitchute.com/video/XWCJ1QCIm9NR/ | https://www.bitchute.com/video/liOt3EHMMVrN/
Published on my youtube channel 'Clarity with Claire Edwards' at march 25, 2019: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lNZOtrAzJzg
| https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ni2NS3iCbWA
Article:
UN Staff Member: 5G Is War on Humanity | January 4, 2019 | Claire Edwards: https://takebackyourpower.net/un-staff-member-5g-is-war-on-humanity/
IMPORTANT UPDATE:
Claire Edwards, co-founder of the Stop 5G Appeal on Earth and Space withdraws her name as a signatory and ends her association with Arthur Firstenberg because of failures of ethical conduct and lack of neutrality. This is a compilation of 3 texts recovered from bi-translated documents, which is why the pagination does not make sense: https://weebly.com/uploads/1/2/3/3/123313372/press_release-5g-appeal_cut-merged.pdf
Video about the event by '5g awareness' channel on jan 19, 2020: Is the Stop5G Movement Being Hijacked? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4JuiJtwH_uo | (mirrors) https://www.bitchute.com/video/XWCJ1QCIm9NR/ | https://www.bitchute.com/video/liOt3EHMMVrN/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.