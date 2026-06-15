UFC MW Champion Sean Strickland escorted out of UFC Freedom 250 Fan Fest at WH Ellipse by US Marshals & law enforcement on Sunday after showing up uninvited - charged disorderly conduct - clip 2

UFC Middleweight Champion Sean Strickland was escorted out of the UFC Freedom 250 Fan Fest at the White House Ellipse by U.S. Marshals and law enforcement on Sunday after showing up uninvited.



Strickland had claimed he was excluded for his political views: "I made fun of Israel and Epstein. The only male American champ banned at the White House because I said Trump is owned by Benjamin Netanyahu."



In a sarcastic video, he said UFC brass told him: "Sean, you're not Israeli enough to go to UFC 250 Israel Edition. The White House didn't clear you."



Dana White denied any ban, saying Strickland simply wasn't invited.



Strickland showed up anyway, jumped into a WWE ring on-site, and was removed by security.



He later posted video of himself from what appeared to be the back of a police van: "I'm pretty sure I didn't break the law but we might be going to jail."



Strickland says he may face a disorderly conduct charge — a Class B misdemeanor in D.C. carrying up to 90 days in jail and a $500 fine — writing: "I may have been charged with disorderly conduct. I don't know what that is but it sounds cool."