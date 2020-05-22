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Tony Hawk's Alcatraz future PS4 levels leaked on Twitter!& Dr Strange Had Dark Iron man suit but was cut from Avengers
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9 views • May 22, 2020
infinity war & endgame movies.Link to articles i discussed:https://screenrant.com/tony-hawk-alcatraz-pro-skater-leaks-playstation-xbox/
https://www.gameware.at/info/space/Tony+Hawk%27s+Alcatraz?emphasize=P4-TOHAA
https://www.digitalspy.com/movies/a32284692/avengers-doctor-strange-iron-man-cut-scene-armour/
Long story short my bros!If any of you people are new to my channel you may not know this but i am a very huge manwhore hardcore fanatic of the 1990's going back tom y mid late 90's nostalgic kids days (and some times the early mid and late 2000's in my teenager adolescence years is nostalgic for me as well)I sometimes like to go back and talk about a few oldschool things that are still poplar from the late 90s to the whole entire decade of the 2000's videogames and anime franchises that have lasted that long up to now past the 2010's and the current decade of the 2020's .but man i really hope this news of a part 5 of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater series game is coming soon late 2021 next year!=) Also the 2nd bit of news i normally never really talk about comic book series news or comic book movies news because a lot of it involves a lot of fake bullshit ass political hot takes from twitter or IG or .Either that or its a lot of evil satanic illuminati NWO freemason occultism symbolism police state FEMA camp BS that gets thrown into their movies and i don't really live covering that crap since i haven't done it for almost several years now on my older back up channel.So that pretty much wraps up the video!!!Peace out once again ladies and gentlemen bros women fanboys and fan girls and of course as always otaku's and hikikomori's out there.i will see you when I see you.You guys have a good day or good night wherever you are at in the universe out there.stay tuned for more article session review like videogaming industry news anime manga news and internet news and reaction videos and thats pretty it!Take it easy.Peace out I'm out like sauerkraut lates and goodbye and I'll see you on the flipside!!!(hopefully my social media platform is still out and my accounts still exists and are safe)http://youtube.com/NintendoSonyfreak2011
https://www.instagram.com/nintendosonyfreak2012tcg/
https://www.pinterest.com/Mannyworverine/
http://Deviantart.com/Mannyworverinehttp://Steamcommunity.com/SSanimeMngaguyPS4
http://TwitchTv.com/SSanimemangaPS4
http://Tumblr.com/ SSanimemangasonyfan
https://nintendosonyfreak2011.tumblr.com/
http://Facebookcom/[email protected]
https://Twitter.com/Nintendofan2012/Mannyworverine
#TonyHawk'sProSkater
#Activision
#Marvel
#Dr.Strange
#IronMan
#BenedictCumberbatch
# PS5
#PlayStation5
#TonyHawk
#TonyHawkProSkater#Alcatraz
#THPS5
#TonyHawkProskater5
#Marvel
#MCU
#D.C
#DCComics
https://www.gameware.at/info/space/Tony+Hawk%27s+Alcatraz?emphasize=P4-TOHAA
https://www.digitalspy.com/movies/a32284692/avengers-doctor-strange-iron-man-cut-scene-armour/
Long story short my bros!If any of you people are new to my channel you may not know this but i am a very huge manwhore hardcore fanatic of the 1990's going back tom y mid late 90's nostalgic kids days (and some times the early mid and late 2000's in my teenager adolescence years is nostalgic for me as well)I sometimes like to go back and talk about a few oldschool things that are still poplar from the late 90s to the whole entire decade of the 2000's videogames and anime franchises that have lasted that long up to now past the 2010's and the current decade of the 2020's .but man i really hope this news of a part 5 of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater series game is coming soon late 2021 next year!=) Also the 2nd bit of news i normally never really talk about comic book series news or comic book movies news because a lot of it involves a lot of fake bullshit ass political hot takes from twitter or IG or .Either that or its a lot of evil satanic illuminati NWO freemason occultism symbolism police state FEMA camp BS that gets thrown into their movies and i don't really live covering that crap since i haven't done it for almost several years now on my older back up channel.So that pretty much wraps up the video!!!Peace out once again ladies and gentlemen bros women fanboys and fan girls and of course as always otaku's and hikikomori's out there.i will see you when I see you.You guys have a good day or good night wherever you are at in the universe out there.stay tuned for more article session review like videogaming industry news anime manga news and internet news and reaction videos and thats pretty it!Take it easy.Peace out I'm out like sauerkraut lates and goodbye and I'll see you on the flipside!!!(hopefully my social media platform is still out and my accounts still exists and are safe)http://youtube.com/NintendoSonyfreak2011
https://www.instagram.com/nintendosonyfreak2012tcg/
https://www.pinterest.com/Mannyworverine/
http://Deviantart.com/Mannyworverinehttp://Steamcommunity.com/SSanimeMngaguyPS4
http://TwitchTv.com/SSanimemangaPS4
http://Tumblr.com/ SSanimemangasonyfan
https://nintendosonyfreak2011.tumblr.com/
http://Facebookcom/[email protected]
https://Twitter.com/Nintendofan2012/Mannyworverine
#TonyHawk'sProSkater
#Activision
#Marvel
#Dr.Strange
#IronMan
#BenedictCumberbatch
# PS5
#PlayStation5
#TonyHawk
#TonyHawkProSkater#Alcatraz
#THPS5
#TonyHawkProskater5
#Marvel
#MCU
#D.C
#DCComics
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