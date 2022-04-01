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Part 2, Vaccine Nano Biochipping, Blood Secrets, Virus Lies, How to Achieve True Health
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129 views • April 01, 2022
Further informative discussion with Dr. Robert Young, Rainetta Jones, Melinda Czarnyszka on the secrets of the blood, how DNA encodes ancestral memory and personality, motivation and drive, how pleomorphism as taught by Antoine BeChamp offers insight into a new way of thinking about healthy blood platelets in healthy alkaline environments versus germ formation and dissolution in unhealthy contaminated environments within plasma and the interstitium, how Germ Theory appears to be built on lies about viruses when no virus has ever really been isolated in separateness, how toxic chemical poisoning over time has been mistaken for infectious viral disease, and how vaccines have been used and are being used as a vehicle for bio-domination, transfer of disease, and currently as well, sterility and nanotech delivery with intent to electro-magetically colonize the human body and make it susceptible to external wireless radiation manipulation.
Discussed as well are the targeting violations suffered by all being unlawfully bio and neuro-trafficked today with bio-hacking weapons such as RFID and nanotech implants, WBANs, BCI-CBIs, permitting the grossly invasive and persecutory experimentations of neurostimulation, synthetic telepathy, mind-hiving, EEG Cloning, EEG Heterodyning, retinal implants permitting piped-in images, and various other neuro invasions--all illegal, unlawful, Nazi atrocities being practiced today and for decades by criminal scientists and security professionals in military and intelligence agencies with the help of academic institutions and research bodies who are performing unethical and inhumane operations on Americans and other citizens worldwide under cover of surveillance and counter-terrorism.
Solutions are discussed by Dr. Young and the group--including the difficulty of finding doctors to remove implants; ethical surgeons are needed to come to the aid of all bio-hacking and neuro-trafficked victims.
LINKS FOR MORE:
PART 1: Report 262 | Panel on Vaccine Nanotech, Targeting Tech, AI-Techno Dominance of Humanity
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RSwBBMIDtT4P/
DR. ROBERT YOUNG:
Pathological Blood Coagulation: https://medcraveonline.com/IJVV/IJVV-02-00048.pdf
NEWSBREAK 133 | BREAKING: Dr. Young Reveals Graphene, Aluminium, LNP Capsids, Parasite in 4 Vaccines
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Z2sAH0Woz38r/
Report 255 | Dr. Robert Young: All Disease is Outfection Not Infection--Vaccine Nano is Bioweapon!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rdQhuY455VmK/
Panel 1 – Carnicom Disclosure Project Update 2021, TMT & RDR | Dr. Madej, Dr. Mikovits, Dr. Young
https://www.bitchute.com/video/reT2JVKTlWmB/
Scientific Articles - www.drrobertyoung.com/blog
CV - www.drrobertyoung.com
Bitchute Videos - https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=dr%20robert%20o%20young&;kind=video - 121
NEW Interviews and Lectures
You Tube Videos - https://www.youtube.com/c/RobertYoung555/playlists - 1000's of videos to watch
Rumble Videos - https://rumble.com/search/video?q=drrobertyoung - 50 recent interviews recorded on Zoom
Odysee Videos - https://odysee.com/@DrRobertYoung:7
Dr Robert Young has helped millions of people around the world live healthier and happier lives.
Dr. Young has dedicated his life to educate people about healthy lifestyle and diet. Most of his time and. resources are spent on research and scientific proof of the origin of disease and its' prevention.
He also needs your help to defend against the mainstream entities attempting to put his life's work and research to an end.
May God bless you for your prayers and your donations! - Click on the link below to donate - https://givesendgo.com/G2Z76
No donation is too small! - https://givesendgo.com/G2Z76
Click on the link below to make your donation in support of Dr. Robert O Young - https://givesendgo.com/G2Z76
MELINDA CZARNYSZKA ROMANOV:
Report 260 | Melinda Czarnyszka Romanov on Genetic Targeting, Mil/Intel Expmts, Whitehat Change:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uWjylKV7zg4K/
RAINETTA JONES:
Report 258 | Rainetta Jones on Targeting, Transhumanism, "Liquid Lucifer" Nano, and Beating AI:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/h2DzkGIfalYq/
RAMOLA D REPORTS
FIND PRINT/VIDEO CONTENT:
Media Site and Magazine: everydayconcerned.net
Author website: ramolad.com
Bitchute, Brighteon, Odysee, Live 528, Rumble
SUBSCRIBE Monthly, SUPPORT THIS TRUE-MEDIA VENTURE:
Patreon: Patreon.com/RamolaD.
Paypal: Paypal.me/RamolaD
CONTACT WITH INFO OR INTERVIEW REQUESTS/REFERRALS:
Email: [email protected]
FOLLOW ON TELEGRAM FOR DAILY NEWS AND NOTES:
RamolaDReports: https://t.me/RamolaDReports
JOIN THE TELEGRAM CHATROOM TO SHARE LINKS, INFO:
https://t.me/RamolaDReportsChat
THANK YOU FOR WATCHING, DO SHARE WIDELY..
Discussed as well are the targeting violations suffered by all being unlawfully bio and neuro-trafficked today with bio-hacking weapons such as RFID and nanotech implants, WBANs, BCI-CBIs, permitting the grossly invasive and persecutory experimentations of neurostimulation, synthetic telepathy, mind-hiving, EEG Cloning, EEG Heterodyning, retinal implants permitting piped-in images, and various other neuro invasions--all illegal, unlawful, Nazi atrocities being practiced today and for decades by criminal scientists and security professionals in military and intelligence agencies with the help of academic institutions and research bodies who are performing unethical and inhumane operations on Americans and other citizens worldwide under cover of surveillance and counter-terrorism.
Solutions are discussed by Dr. Young and the group--including the difficulty of finding doctors to remove implants; ethical surgeons are needed to come to the aid of all bio-hacking and neuro-trafficked victims.
LINKS FOR MORE:
PART 1: Report 262 | Panel on Vaccine Nanotech, Targeting Tech, AI-Techno Dominance of Humanity
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RSwBBMIDtT4P/
DR. ROBERT YOUNG:
Pathological Blood Coagulation: https://medcraveonline.com/IJVV/IJVV-02-00048.pdf
NEWSBREAK 133 | BREAKING: Dr. Young Reveals Graphene, Aluminium, LNP Capsids, Parasite in 4 Vaccines
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Z2sAH0Woz38r/
Report 255 | Dr. Robert Young: All Disease is Outfection Not Infection--Vaccine Nano is Bioweapon!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rdQhuY455VmK/
Panel 1 – Carnicom Disclosure Project Update 2021, TMT & RDR | Dr. Madej, Dr. Mikovits, Dr. Young
https://www.bitchute.com/video/reT2JVKTlWmB/
Scientific Articles - www.drrobertyoung.com/blog
CV - www.drrobertyoung.com
Bitchute Videos - https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=dr%20robert%20o%20young&;kind=video - 121
NEW Interviews and Lectures
You Tube Videos - https://www.youtube.com/c/RobertYoung555/playlists - 1000's of videos to watch
Rumble Videos - https://rumble.com/search/video?q=drrobertyoung - 50 recent interviews recorded on Zoom
Odysee Videos - https://odysee.com/@DrRobertYoung:7
Dr Robert Young has helped millions of people around the world live healthier and happier lives.
Dr. Young has dedicated his life to educate people about healthy lifestyle and diet. Most of his time and. resources are spent on research and scientific proof of the origin of disease and its' prevention.
He also needs your help to defend against the mainstream entities attempting to put his life's work and research to an end.
May God bless you for your prayers and your donations! - Click on the link below to donate - https://givesendgo.com/G2Z76
No donation is too small! - https://givesendgo.com/G2Z76
Click on the link below to make your donation in support of Dr. Robert O Young - https://givesendgo.com/G2Z76
MELINDA CZARNYSZKA ROMANOV:
Report 260 | Melinda Czarnyszka Romanov on Genetic Targeting, Mil/Intel Expmts, Whitehat Change:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uWjylKV7zg4K/
RAINETTA JONES:
Report 258 | Rainetta Jones on Targeting, Transhumanism, "Liquid Lucifer" Nano, and Beating AI:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/h2DzkGIfalYq/
RAMOLA D REPORTS
FIND PRINT/VIDEO CONTENT:
Media Site and Magazine: everydayconcerned.net
Author website: ramolad.com
Bitchute, Brighteon, Odysee, Live 528, Rumble
SUBSCRIBE Monthly, SUPPORT THIS TRUE-MEDIA VENTURE:
Patreon: Patreon.com/RamolaD.
Paypal: Paypal.me/RamolaD
CONTACT WITH INFO OR INTERVIEW REQUESTS/REFERRALS:
Email: [email protected]
FOLLOW ON TELEGRAM FOR DAILY NEWS AND NOTES:
RamolaDReports: https://t.me/RamolaDReports
JOIN THE TELEGRAM CHATROOM TO SHARE LINKS, INFO:
https://t.me/RamolaDReportsChat
THANK YOU FOR WATCHING, DO SHARE WIDELY..
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