Salvation is of the Lord

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Credits to Jesus is Lord
Psalm 62:2, 6 says that God is our Rock and our Salvation. In Isaiah 45:22-23, the Word, Who later became flesh as Jesus Christ, Immanuel or Yeshua, says: 22 Look unto me, and be ye saved, all the ends of the earth: for I am God, and there is none else. 23 I have sworn by myself, the word is gone out of my mouth in righteousness, and shall not return, That unto me every knee shall bow, every tongue shall swear.
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