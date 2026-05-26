Salvation is of the Lord

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Credits to Jesus is Lord





Psalm 62:2, 6 says that God is our Rock and our Salvation. In Isaiah 45:22-23, the Word, Who later became flesh as Jesus Christ, Immanuel or Yeshua, says: 22 Look unto me, and be ye saved, all the ends of the earth: for I am God, and there is none else. 23 I have sworn by myself, the word is gone out of my mouth in righteousness, and shall not return, That unto me every knee shall bow, every tongue shall swear.





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