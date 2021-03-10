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Corruption and Bribes in the World Health System (English – Español)
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51 views • March 10, 2021
Peter Rost, M.D. is a former vice president at the pharmaceutical company Pfizer and most well
known for testifying in the United States Congress against the business methods of the pharmaceutical industry. He is also an author of the insider books,
"The Whistleblower: Confessions of a Healthcare
Hitman" and "Killer Drug". https://rumble.com/vd5ed3
known for testifying in the United States Congress against the business methods of the pharmaceutical industry. He is also an author of the insider books,
"The Whistleblower: Confessions of a Healthcare
Hitman" and "Killer Drug". https://rumble.com/vd5ed3
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