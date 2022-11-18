Create New Account
Internet of bodies and drone warfare
Karine Savard
Published 10 days ago |

With thanks to Sabrina getting a hold of this hard-to-get book about human/ai/autonomous (unmanned) track and trace system with a kill switch we have to be aware of. 

The attack on humanity itself is obvious. Over 10.000 studies have proven emf radiation to be a carcinogen number 1. Since the 1800 we know electrosmog to be damaging our health and they still went ahead with more and more radiation poisoning. With the injected nanotech they turn people into programmable cyborgs to whom human rights no longer apply. Trackable, traceable, easy to kill with drones through data exchange. 

aidronewarfarekill gridinternet of bodies

