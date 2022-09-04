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Amish Farmer Sentenced To 6 Years In Prison For Making A Cancer Cure
Vigilent Citizen
Vigilent Citizen
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2005 views • September 04, 2022

Amish Farmer Placed in Jail By FDA For Selling Healing Salve

March 5, 2017 ChurchMouse

On January 13, 2017, the feds arrested Amish farmer Sam Girod and hauled him off to jail where he could spend the rest of his life.  He's been there for over a month and he has done absolutely nothing even remotely worthy of treatment of this magnitude.


His crime?  Making and selling a natural salve that helps to heal skin disorders.  Sam and Elizabeth Girod and their 12 children are Amish farmers in Kentucky.  For the last 16 years they have made homemade herbal salves as a family.  They sold it from their farm and at a few small stores near them. The family makes three products: A chickweed salve, a bloodroot salve called To-Mor-Gone and an essential oil blend called Sine-Eze.  Their main salve is the one Sam called "Chickweed Healing Salve." It's made with wild-harvested herbs like chickweed, rosemary, comfrey, peppermint, eucalyptus and lavender essential oils as ingredients blended with olive oil and beeswax to stiffen it.


The salve making is not rocket science. Any of you could make these products in your kitchen. In fact many people do. If you Google it, you'll find recipes online like this one.


So the $64,000 question is: What in the world went wrong?  How did this peace-loving, quiet, minding-his-own-business, Amish family farmer, father of twelve and loyal American citizen end up in jail for making herbal salves?  How is it possible that this simple, God-fearing father, who would, any other year, be out working his fields with his horses getting ready for spring planting, be now sitting behind jail bars... considered a dangerous criminal?


Sam's nightmare started over three years ago.  Their family was still new in the salve business and he had quite honestly and transparently labeled his one salve as 'Chickweed Healing Salve' and had healing testimonial claims on the label.

He also did not have the familiar FDA disclaimer that looks like this:


"These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease."

https://www.fulcrum7.com/news/2017/3/5/amish-farmer-placed-in-jail-by-fda-for-selling-healing-salve  

Keywords
fdatumorarrestedprisoncancer curesalveamish farmersam girod
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