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TeamWhite 2021 No 2: Economic collapse & hope - Also: Russia & China & War threats
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10 views • May 26, 2021
Alex and Jan discuss the collapse of the US Dollar against the South African Rand, as well as inflation, Bitcoin and which crypto currencies have the best future.
We discuss the problems inside the USA as a result of the insane President Biden.
Alex mentions that Africa might have received $50 trillion in AID. But after the show he sent me info showing that it was still an enormous sum, of $5 trillion in AID.
I mention my thoughts on why Russia and China both were making war threats regarding the Ukraine and Taiwan.
This show was recorded on 13th May 2021.
My website is: http://historyreviewed.com
You can find ALL my videos on my website.
DONATE TO SUPPORT MY WORK:
I will be most grateful for donations to support my work. Note: Due to harassment, I cannot publish my donation details openly.
So please use this link: http://historyreviewed.best/index.php/contact-us/?T=4
We discuss the problems inside the USA as a result of the insane President Biden.
Alex mentions that Africa might have received $50 trillion in AID. But after the show he sent me info showing that it was still an enormous sum, of $5 trillion in AID.
I mention my thoughts on why Russia and China both were making war threats regarding the Ukraine and Taiwan.
This show was recorded on 13th May 2021.
My website is: http://historyreviewed.com
You can find ALL my videos on my website.
DONATE TO SUPPORT MY WORK:
I will be most grateful for donations to support my work. Note: Due to harassment, I cannot publish my donation details openly.
So please use this link: http://historyreviewed.best/index.php/contact-us/?T=4
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