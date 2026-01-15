© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Last Days
The Director of the Central Intelligence Agency: John Ratcliffe says the United States has a reason for war with Iran . . .
“Iran has committed ‘acts of war’ against the United States by hacking the Trump campaign, firing ballistic missiles at U.S. warships, and plotting to assassinate Donald Trump.”
SURPRISE! USS Theodore Roosevelt Steams into Red Sea
