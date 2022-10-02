Weather Modification Technology Controlling Hurricane Ian?

Was the course and strength of Hurricane Ian just a random act of nature? Or is there much more to the story? This short report by Dane Wigington of 'GeoEngineering Watch' reveals some critically important puzzle pieces.
The History of Project Cirrus (1952): https://alachuacounty.us/Depts/epd/EPAC/General%20Electric%20History%20Of%20Project%20Cirrus%20July%201952%20ORIGINAL.pdf
U.S. Govt. weather modification report to Sen. Richard Schweiker (1972):https://www.gao.gov/assets/b-100063-096545.pdf
Popular Science article on Operation Popeye: https://www.popsci.com/operation-popeye-government-weather-vietnam-war/
Dane Wigington & GeoEngineering Watch: https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/
Original video source: "Controlling Hurricane Ian?": https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2jzwaBhkeOk
