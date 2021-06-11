GREAT RESETERS PREP CYBER SCAMDEMIC - #NEWWORLDNEXTWEEK

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corbettreport
Welcome to New World Next Week - the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news. This week:
Story #1: Japan Mulls Vaccinating All 70,000 Tokyo Games Volunteers
https://english.kyodonews.net/news/2021/06/ed6c449d74e2-breaking-news-japan-mulls-vaccinating-all-tokyo-games-volunteers-minister.html
Senior Japan Olympic Official Jumps In Front Of Train In Suspected Suicide
https://english.kyodonews.net/news/2021/06/37692839df57-senior-japan-olympic-official-hit-by-train-dies-in-suspected-suicide.html
Story #2: Cyber Polygon to Focus on Secure Development of Digital Ecosystems
https://cyberpolygon.com/news/bezopasnoe-razvitie-tsifrovykh-ekosistem-stanet-glavnoy-temoy-mezhdunarodnogo-cyber-polygon/
WEF Partner JBS Meats Coincidentally Hit With Ransomware Attack
https://sociable.co/technology/ransomware-attack-worlds-largest-meatpacker-6-weeks-jbs-acquires-plant-based-food-group-vivera-530m/
U.S. Recovered Millions in Ransom From Colonial Pipeline Hackers
https://archive.is/27yED
Colonial Pipeline Was Fine, Its Owner Shut It Down To Make Sure They'd Get Paid Correctly
https://jalopnik.com/the-colonial-pipeline-was-fine-but-it-was-shutdown-to-1846911689
Story #3: Judge Orders VA School to Reinstate Teacher Who Refused to Use Trans Pronouns
https://m.theepochtimes.com/mkt_breakingnews/judge-knocks-out-suspension-of-virginia-teacher-who-spoke-against-forced-use-of-woke-pronouns_3849732.html
Vaccination Rates Fall Off, Imperiling Biden’s July Fourth Goal
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/vaccination-rates-fall-off-imperiling-biden-e2-80-99s-july-fourth-goal/ar-AAKLD5I?ocid=uxbndlbing
Houston Nurses Protest After Losing Their Jobs For Refusing COVID-19 Shots
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/houston-nurses-protest-after-losing-their-jobs-for-refusing-covid19-shots/
'Sweet Tooth' Newspaper Ad Stunt Sparks Divisive Reaction
https://popcultur..