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(world orders review)================
MYOCARDITIS Erased From NHS WEBSITE 'SEARCH'
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ScmxrY4JLuds/ [SHARE]
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SEARCH IT YOURSELF @ https://www.nhs.uk/
No results found for MYOCARDITIS
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(c) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/
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(source) Chronicles of BOD via HalfDollar48
https://www.bitchute.com/video/O7ixpTIt5FN2/
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MYOCARDITIS in BABIES EXPOSED to COVID-19 INJECTABLES
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8P60JkGySNqr/
“SUDDEN ADULT DEATH SYNDROME” = COV-ID 'VAX' Injury
but 'DOCTORS' (SADS) Remain "BAFFLED" ?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/m9ZrckFj79KO/
SADS “SUDDEN ADULT DEATH SYNDROME” SOLVED #COVIDBC
('DE-BAFFLING') https://www.bitchute.com/video/nKCzb1goyOs1/
JABBERED 01 ! #VAXXED MATTERS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/a8LcgEx8KTJy/
👉 Having difficulties attaching bulk links and details in the Brighteon info box here, so please refer to the channel link below this for the source of this video and the full list of links and information. -- Alex Hammer
🔴Links below for Australian government PDFs stating CV19 vaccines are a Class 4 poison.
👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine· Australian Defence Force](No. 7) 2021
https://www.wa.gov.au/system/files/2021-09/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-Australian-Defence-Force-No7-2021.pdf
👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine- Australian Defence Force] (No. 2) 2021
file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/210305-Authorisation-to-supply-administer-COVID-vaccine-No2-Aus-Defence-Force.pdf
👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) Vaccine- Covid-19 Vaccinators- WA Country Health Service] (No. 9) 2021
file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-COVID-19-Vaccinators-WA-Country-Health-Service-No6-20211.pdf
Full Report:
https://timtruth.substack.com/p/breaking-western-australia-govt-puts
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tangentopolis (world orders review)
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