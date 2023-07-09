Tulsi Gabbard talks with veteran Pete Hegseth: Democrats Are Blinded With Their Desire For Power
"They've become so blinded and consumed with their desire for power that they are not actually feeling and seeing what is happening In these communities."
source:
https://rumble.com/v2ywjpa-tulsi-gabbard-democrats-are-blinded-with-their-desire-for-power.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.