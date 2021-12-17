Aussie Health Official: A COVID Booster Shot is the ‘Best, Exciting Gift’ for Christmas!

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(Christmas 2021) In Australia COVID Booster shots have officially replaced the Jelly of the Month Club as "the gift that keeps on giving the whole year". Dr. Kerry Chant, the chief health officer of New South Wales urged Australians to prioritize receiving experimental COVID mRNA booster shots over shopping for Christmas gifts. After all what could be more exciting than receiving another poison death shot? She said, “I would recommend that instead of Christmas shopping, everyone shops for a COVID booster online or reaches out to their partner to make them an appointment to go online for a COVID shot. That is the best, exciting gift that can be given.”
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/australian-state-cmo-calls-covid-booster-shot-the-best-exciting-gift-that-can-be-given-for-christmas/